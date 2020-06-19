Douglas R. McCurdy, 77, of Saxonburg, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh. He was born July 19, 1942, in Natrona Heights, and was a son of the late Frank and Irene (Robertson) McCurdy. He was a 1960 graduate of Har-Brack High School. After high school, he spent two years in the Marine Reserve. He then attended IUP and Duquesne University and received degrees in elementary education and administration. He taught elementary school for 30 years, most of his tenure at Riverview School District. He loved going to every event his grandchildren participated in and family vacations to the Outer Banks. He was also known to have dog biscuits in his pocket to feed his furry friends along his daily walks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and David McCurdy. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Paula (Martinkovich) McCurdy; his sons, Todd (Hilary) McCurdy, of Cabot, and Troy (Kristy) McCurdy, of Saxonburg; his cherished grandchildren, Jake, Ryan, Megan and Nate; his sister, Doreen Rivers, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. As per his request, there will be no visitation. Service and interment are private. Arrangements are by PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Butler County Humane Society.



