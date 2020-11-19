Douglas Scott Cariss, 64, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Twin Lakes Health Care Center, Unity Township. Born Sept. 15, 1956, in New Kensington, he was the son of the late James S. and Mary Ruth Maxwell. Doug had been a member of Pleasant View Brethren Church on Kepple Hill. Survivors include two sons, Rick Cariss, of Lower Burrell, and Lance (Tiffani) Cariss, of Jeannette; his daughter, Quintana Cariss, of Prince George, Va.; two brothers, James and Michael Cariss, both of Vandergrift; a sister, Toni Cariss, of San Pedro, Calif.; along with seven grandchildren. At his request, there will be no public visitation, Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIREKERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
