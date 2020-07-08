Duane B. Iams, 94, formerly of Plum Borough, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Saturday, July 4, 2020. Duane was born in Sycamore, Pa., to the late Clyde and Mary Iams. Duane was married to his late wife, Ruth Braddock Iams, for 68 years. He is survived by his children, Douglas (Linda) and Barbara Iams; grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley Iams; his sister, Evelynn Walker; and was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde (Doris) Iams; and his sister, Naomi Ruth Stewart. Duane graduated from Center Township High School in 1943 and then served as a medic in the Air Force. When he returned from service, he met and fell in love with Ruth Braddock, of Wind Ridge, Pa. He married Ruth Jan. 26, 1951, and together they moved to the suburbs of Pittsburgh, eventually moving into a beautiful home on two acres of land in Plum Borough. Duane was a telephone lineman and electrician for Peoples Gas Co. for 40 years. He was also a longtime member of Plum Creek Presbyterian Church until the family moved to Murrysville in October of 2018. As a young man, Duane worked to help support his family on their farm through the Great Depression, spending many hours behind a team of horses cultivating the land. His time on the farm instilled a strong work ethic and passion for the outdoors. Married and with a family of his own, he worked selflessly to create a good life for his wife and children, and he was proud of the work he did. He was the handyman of handymen and could remodel or repair anything. His love for nature inspired those around him, and his woodsman spirit took him and his family on many outdoor adventures exploring the national parks and western mountains of the United States and Canada. He was a successful hunter that had a meticulous accuracy with a rifle, most recently bagging a 10-point trophy buck at 85 years old. Hunting was an activity Duane enjoyed throughout his life and one he frequently shared with family and friends. Funeral services are private and entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD. Donations in Duane's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 1060 McNeilly Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15226.



