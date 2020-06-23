Duane B. Musick
Duane B. Musick, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born June 16, 1929, in Youngstown, Pa., a son of the late Ben F. and Mabel E. (Shirey) Musick. Duane was a veteran of the Navy and served during the Korean War stationed aboard the USS Wisconsin. Prior to retirement, he was owner and operator of the former Musick Motors in Latrobe. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Latrobe, the Latrobe Country Club, the Ligonier Country Club and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Latrobe Lodge 907. He loved to golf and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Dean Musick. He is survived by his wife, Pierrie J. (Campbell) Musick; three children, Richard D. Musick (Suzanne), Randall S. Musick (Vipada) and P.J. Musick (Jeffrey Peterson); four grandchildren, Charles S. Musick, Patrick S. Musick, Kimberly Dona Alexander (Bill) and Kevin Dona (Deborah); six great-grandchildren, Brooke and Erin Alexander and Kameron, Alexa, Bryce and Julia Dona; his brother, Gerald Musick (Kay); sisters-in-law, Joan and Garnet Musick; and a number of nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral home visitation. Interment will be private. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
