Duane W. Noel, 67, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 9, 1951, in Munhall to the late Harvey and Jean (Agatucci) Noel. Duane worked as a mechanic for Burrell Trailer until his retirement in 2005. He then worked for Shorkey Automotive during his retirement. He proudly served his country in the Army. Duane also served as equipment manager for Penn-Trafford Midget Football. He was a crafted builder who enjoyed racing, especially trips to Jennerstown Speedway, hunting, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. Duane is survived by his wife of 16 years, Donna Noel; sons, Duane L. (Brandi) Noel and Justin (Amy) Noel, all of Irwin; brother, Harvey (Helen) Noel, of Trafford; sisters, Bonnie (Joe) Pickle, of Greensburg, and Melissa ("Buzz") Whited, of Irwin; grandchildren, Taylor, Bryce, Skylar, Aubree, Asher, and Kyler; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Rebecca Jones; and nieces, Marie Noel and Connie Sovko.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Richard Seigfried and the Rev. Wayne Sautter co-officiating. Music for the service will be performed by Richie McClelland. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery-Denmark Manor.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 17, 2019