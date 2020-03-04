Home

POWERED BY

Services
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map

Dulcie M. Smith


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dulcie M. Smith Obituary
Dulcie M. Smith, 81, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Elco, March 4, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Kathryn (Markovitch) Atkinson. A homemaker, Dulcie was a member of Lynnwood Lutheran Church. She was also an avid bingo player. She is survived by her children, Kimberly A. (Craig) Margonari, of Greensburg, and Donald (Rita) Smith, of Finleyville; grandchildren, Daniel (Heather) Margonari, of Pittsburgh, Amanda (Jason) Hempel, of Greensburg, and Dylan Margonari, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Hempel, Ariana Margonari and Harlow Hempel; and siblings, Joy Pozum, of Belle Vernon, David (Donna) Atkinson, of Belle Vernon, Leonard (Deborah) Atkinson, of Belle Vernon, Howard (Tom) Atkinson, of Dallas, Texas, and Kathy (David) Yowonske, of North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Smith; grandson, Jason Margonari; and brother, Norman Atkinson. Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, with the Rev. Matthew Stabe officiating. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at William Penn Care Center and Excela Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dulcie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -