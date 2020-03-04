|
Dulcie M. Smith, 81, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Elco, March 4, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Kathryn (Markovitch) Atkinson. A homemaker, Dulcie was a member of Lynnwood Lutheran Church. She was also an avid bingo player. She is survived by her children, Kimberly A. (Craig) Margonari, of Greensburg, and Donald (Rita) Smith, of Finleyville; grandchildren, Daniel (Heather) Margonari, of Pittsburgh, Amanda (Jason) Hempel, of Greensburg, and Dylan Margonari, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Hempel, Ariana Margonari and Harlow Hempel; and siblings, Joy Pozum, of Belle Vernon, David (Donna) Atkinson, of Belle Vernon, Leonard (Deborah) Atkinson, of Belle Vernon, Howard (Tom) Atkinson, of Dallas, Texas, and Kathy (David) Yowonske, of North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Smith; grandson, Jason Margonari; and brother, Norman Atkinson. Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, with the Rev. Matthew Stabe officiating. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at William Penn Care Center and Excela Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.