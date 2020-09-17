Dustin Matthew Norris died suddenly, as a result of a motorcycle accident, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. He was a gifted athlete, a talented musician, and passionate about the great outdoors. Dustin was born Jan. 17, 1985, to Brad and Cindee Norris. He graduated from Ohio University with a degree in business. He began his career working at Durabond Industries in Export. Upon the retirement of his father, he stepped up as the project manager at Durabond. Dustin honored the legacy of the Norris family business with pride, dedication and hard work with his father as his mentor. From a very young age, Dustin was a devoted animal advocate. He had a profound love and concern for any animal in need. Not only was he a friend to animals, but Dustin was the very best friend to those who knew him. Dustin was a fierce competitor in sports, from his childhood to adulthood, including wrestling, basketball, golf, hockey and football. He was an avid angler who loved to fish in ponds, lakes and oceans all over the country. Dustin had many musical talents that included singing and playing drums, guitar and piano. He was the middle child, and he was extremely respected and abundantly loved by his brothers. He was a vital part of his family. Dustin was a vibrant light in this world, hysterically comical, the life of any party, and he will be sorely missed. Dustin is survived by his loving parents, Brad and Cindee; two brothers, Derek (Iliyana) and Chad (Panta); his niece, Calina; the love of his life, Megan Nelson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless lifelong friends. Friends, family and loved ones may pay their respects from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, PA 15632. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Dan Lawrence, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668, with interment at Twin Valley Memorial Park, 483 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Dustin Matthew Norris to Noah's Arks Rescue, 4084 Spring Island Road, Okatie, SC 29909.



