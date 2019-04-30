Dwight A. Sarson, 64, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with leukemia. His will to live and strong heart carried him through his long ordeal. He was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Ridgway, Pa., a son of the late Thomas and Mavis (Rydquist) Sarson. Dwight was an insurance agent in Latrobe and owned and operated his own agency. He was an active and dedicated member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Latrobe, did mission work with Church World Services in Africa, and once sponsored a Vietnamese family. A genuine, generous, and honorable man, Dwight would extend the gift of kindness to anyone he would meet and would listen to anything they had to say. Once someone met Dwight, they were a friend forever. Dwight loved the outdoors, especially any activity on the water. He enjoyed canoeing, fishing, snorkeling, and swimming with the sharks. He loved kids and was dedicated in his role playing Santa Claus every year. His white beard, boisterous laugh, and twinkle in his eye made him perfect for the job. He also loved animals and liked to read. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerome Sarson; and his stepfather, John Coupe. Dwight, who deeply cared for his family, is survived by his loving wife, Dana (Santone) Sarson; two children, Erik J. Sarson and his wife, Christina, and Ayla Michael K. Sarson, at home; two grandchildren, Grant Dwight Sarson and Heath R. Sarson; three brothers, Steven (Rita), Jeffrey (Yvonne), and Matthew (Denise) Sarson; a stepsister, Cindy (Bob) Convery; three stepbrothers, Jeffrey (Kate), Stephen (Ann), and John (Laura) Coupe; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Friends will be received Thursday from 12:30 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, at which time funeral services will be held with his pastor, the Rev. William A. Schaefer, officiating. Interment will be private.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Year of Love Dwight Sarson Memorial Fund, c/o Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019