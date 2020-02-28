|
Dwight "Bud" Newcomb Witman Jr., 100, a lifelong resident of Trafford, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, while residing at Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon, two days after his 100th birthday. Bud was born Feb. 25, 1920, and was the son of the late Dwight Newcomb Sr. and Margaret (Dull) Witman. Bud was a tech sergeant with the Army, serving four years during World War II with the 98th Chemical Service Company. Bud served for 22 months in the South Pacific. Bud was active with the Presbyterian Church his whole life. He was a member of the Trafford, Level Green and Irwin churches at various times during his life. He was an ordained elder, served as clerk of session and Sunday school superintendent, and sang in the choir, often doing solo work. He also served on committees at the Presbytery of Redstone. He worked as a wood pattern maker for Westinghouse in Trafford, as a model maker for Rockwell Manufacturing, and as an inspector for Scientific Tool, from where he retired at the age of 85. He was a member and served as the president of the former Trafford Lions Club. Bud was a man everybody loved. He was a quiet, distinguished gentleman who was smart and had an amazing sense of humor. His love for his wife came with stories about their courtship that began at his fourth birthday party and culminated in a 75-year marriage and a strong, solid Christian family four generations deep. He most loved the times when the family was all together where there was love and plenty of laughter, often generated by him. He was a skilled craftsman. He made all manner of items from grandfather clocks to hand-carved carousels with wooden horses, never wanting to make the same thing twice, because there was no fun in it once the challenge was gone. He liked to travel, especially if there was a family member at the end of the trip waiting to make memories and have a good time. For him, life was all about family, and his family adored him in return. He will be missed, but he left behind incredibly happy memories and an example of what it means to be a good Christian man. Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Naomi (Teitt) Witman, in 2017. Bud is survived by his daughters, Phyllis Neral (William) and Janet Mitchell (Robert); his granddaughters, Melissa Cargill (Scott), Joanna Mizener (David), Georgia Del Freo (John), Amanda Trenn (Richard) and Susanna McGuire (Eric); and his eight great-grandchildren, Alan and Nathan Mizener, Matthew, Timothy, Anna and Jonathan Cargill and Rebecca and Emily McGuire. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday in First Presbyterian Church of Irwin, 617 Main St., Irwin, with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bud's memory can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Irwin, 617 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642; or Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund, 126 Matthews St., Suite 2800, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.