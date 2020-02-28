Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Irwin
617 Main St.
Irwin, PA
View Map

Dwight N. Witman Jr.


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight N. Witman Jr. Obituary
Dwight "Bud" Newcomb Witman Jr., 100, a lifelong resident of Trafford, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, while residing at Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon, two days after his 100th birthday. Bud was born Feb. 25, 1920, and was the son of the late Dwight Newcomb Sr. and Margaret (Dull) Witman. Bud was a tech sergeant with the Army, serving four years during World War II with the 98th Chemical Service Company. Bud served for 22 months in the South Pacific. Bud was active with the Presbyterian Church his whole life. He was a member of the Trafford, Level Green and Irwin churches at various times during his life. He was an ordained elder, served as clerk of session and Sunday school superintendent, and sang in the choir, often doing solo work. He also served on committees at the Presbytery of Redstone. He worked as a wood pattern maker for Westinghouse in Trafford, as a model maker for Rockwell Manufacturing, and as an inspector for Scientific Tool, from where he retired at the age of 85. He was a member and served as the president of the former Trafford Lions Club. Bud was a man everybody loved. He was a quiet, distinguished gentleman who was smart and had an amazing sense of humor. His love for his wife came with stories about their courtship that began at his fourth birthday party and culminated in a 75-year marriage and a strong, solid Christian family four generations deep. He most loved the times when the family was all together where there was love and plenty of laughter, often generated by him. He was a skilled craftsman. He made all manner of items from grandfather clocks to hand-carved carousels with wooden horses, never wanting to make the same thing twice, because there was no fun in it once the challenge was gone. He liked to travel, especially if there was a family member at the end of the trip waiting to make memories and have a good time. For him, life was all about family, and his family adored him in return. He will be missed, but he left behind incredibly happy memories and an example of what it means to be a good Christian man. Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Naomi (Teitt) Witman, in 2017. Bud is survived by his daughters, Phyllis Neral (William) and Janet Mitchell (Robert); his granddaughters, Melissa Cargill (Scott), Joanna Mizener (David), Georgia Del Freo (John), Amanda Trenn (Richard) and Susanna McGuire (Eric); and his eight great-grandchildren, Alan and Nathan Mizener, Matthew, Timothy, Anna and Jonathan Cargill and Rebecca and Emily McGuire. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday in First Presbyterian Church of Irwin, 617 Main St., Irwin, with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bud's memory can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Irwin, 617 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642; or Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund, 126 Matthews St., Suite 2800, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -