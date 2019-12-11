|
|
E. Blanche Cribbs, 95, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. She was born July 7, 1924, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Harrold and Emily (Cook) Patterson. Prior to retirement, she had worked as a realtor. Blanche was a volunteer for Westmoreland Hospital and its auxiliary, and also ran the snack shop at the hospital. She was a member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 3 Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Cribbs; her son, Edward Cribbs; her son-in-law, Robert Cox; her sister, Gerri Howell; and her great-granddaughter, Hailey. She is survived by two sons, Patrick Cribbs and wife, Debbie, and Michael Cribbs and wife, Jane, all of Greensburg; her daughter, Carol Cribbs Cox, of Greensburg; her daughter-in-law, Louise Cribbs, of Owings, Md.; six grandchildren, Johnathan, Brandon (Ali), Nicole, Michele, Jackie (Anthony) and Jimmy; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Nate and Madison; her stepgranddaughter, Alicia (Sam); and five stepgreat-grandchildren, Tiffany, Brent, Shaina, Cory and Chase.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral liturgy will immediately follow at noon, with the Rev. Monsignor William R. Rathgeb, JCL as celebrant. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019