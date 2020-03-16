Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
E. Dale Kunkle


1926 - 2020
E. Dale Kunkle Obituary
E. Dale Kunkle, 93, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born July 26, 1926, in Export, a son of the late Glenn R. and Mabel G. (Kemerer) Kunkle. Dale was the owner of Kunkle's Service Inc., Delmont, from 1947-1986. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. Dale was a lifelong member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ, Delmont, Delmont American Legion, Delmont Fire Department and Latrobe Elks Club. He enjoyed wintering and golfing in Arizona and hunting in Elk County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Helen L. (Wolfe) Kunkle; brothers, Robert G. Kunkle and Russell L. Kunkle; and sister, Mabel Jane Winch. Dale will be greatly missed by his loving son, Alan Dale Kunkle; three grandchildren, Tara L. Kunkle, of Wexford, Cale C. Kunkle (Sarah), of Oceano, Calif., and Kenton J. Kunkle, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; great-granddaughter, Annabelle L. Kunkle; and many friends. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dale and Helen's memory may be made to Delmont Public Library, 77 Greensburg St., Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "Dale Kunkle" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www. VaiaFuneralHome.com.
