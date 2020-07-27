Evelyn Eileen DeFelice, our beloved mother, passed peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020. Born Jan. 16, 1932, in McKeesport, Eileen was the daughter of the late Dexter Jackson Armstrong Sr. and Rose Naugle Armstrong. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, "Bo," Albert James DeFelice Sr., her husband of 52 years. Eileen was the mother to the late Jacqueline Lettieri, Robert J. DeFelice, Albert J. DeFelice Jr. (Sonny) and Brian K. DeFelice and grandmother to the late Matthew DeFelice. She is survived by her children Adele and son-in-law Tim Bach, Thomas and daughter-in-law Donita DeFelice, Louis and daughter-in-law Carol DeFelice, Shirley Sarver and son-in-law John Caserio, Antoinnette and son-in-law Steve Yuhas, Pamela and son-in-law the late William Brummett Sr., Lois Ponsonby, son Stephen DeFelice, and her baby girl Donita and son-in-law Glenn Galbraith. She was also mother-in-law to Jenny Williams, Larry Sarver and Brian Ponsonby. Her grandchildren of 31 include Guy, Tommy Jo, Jason, Nate, Michael, Paul, Jessica, Stevie, Brandy, Elizabeth, Joshua, Christopher, Jake, Billy, Matthew, Joey, Angela, Justin, Stephanie, Amanda, Chris, David, Joel, Daniel, Adam, Karley, Harley, Luke, Madison, Andrew and Hannah. She is also survived by 32 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was loved by them all so much! She is survived by her brother, Dexter Jackson Armstrong Jr., and preceded in death by her sisters Rhoda "Cleo" Baldridge and Shirley Volpe and brother Robert Armstrong. Eileen resided with and was cared for by her daughter, Pamela Brummett and her two children, Luke and Hannah, and was protected by her favorite pal, Calamity. Eileen enjoyed spending time with her family (her greatest accomplishment), her bingo and playing poker. She had many friends who attended the Circleville bingo every Friday for more than 30 years. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Parish. Entombment will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.



