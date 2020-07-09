E. Kenneth Vey, M.D., 94, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of 57 years to the late Joanne (Douthett) Vey. He is survived by Attorney Paul (Mary), Anne, Scott (Rose), of Pottstown, Mark, Dr. Eric (Theresa), of Erie, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Dr. Vey was born in Pittsburgh and a graduate of the College and Medical School of the University of Pittsburgh. He was an ophthalmologist and practiced for 46 years. He was a past president of the medical staffs of Shadyside and the eye and ear hospitals and past president of the Pittsburgh Ophthalmology Society. Dr. Vey was also a clinical associate professor of ophthalmology at his alma mater, and served for a time on the voluntary faculty of the Department of Bioengineering of Carnegie Mellon University. He served in the Korean War as a naval medical officer with the Marine Corps. He enjoyed working in his yard and played recreational golf; he scored five holes-in-one after the age of 64. Family and friends are invited to a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall. Arrangements are by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to The Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh, 1816 Locust St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or to The Western Pennsylvania School for the Blind, 201 N. Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.



