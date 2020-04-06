|
|
E. Raeburn "Ray" Bowman, 87, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in Redstone Highlands Personal Care Home, Greensburg. Born Sept. 27, 1932, in Salina, he was the oldest son of the late Elmer W. and L. Marie (Weister) Bowman-Brewer. Ray lived in Washington Township all of his life and was a 1951 graduate of Washington Township High School. After graduating, he worked for his dad in the family trucking business. Ray later went to LaSalle/Peru, Illinois, as commissioned agent and terminal manager, special commodity division, for Aero Trucking in Monroeville. He founded Bowman Trucking Service, which he operated from 1956-64, and then worked as an agent and terminal manager for Jones Motor Group in Spring City and for Motor Freights Express in York. Ray was a member of Union Presbyterian Church in Washington Township. He enjoyed bowling, tennis, and was an avid sports fan, especially his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his stepfather, Edgar L. Brewer; his first wife, Dolores J. "Dee" (Menk) Bowman; sister, Karen L. Lightner; and brother, Lee M. (Marian) Bowman. Ray his survived by his second wife of 17 years, Sylvia E. (Brick) Shields Bowman; brothers, L. Keith (Carol) Bowman, of Greensburg, and Ronald W. (Carole) Bowman, of Mamont; brother-in-law, Clifford L. Lightner, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. Private interment in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough, will take place at the convenience of the family. A memorial service at Union Presbyterian Church will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Ray's memory to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205; the Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203; or to Union Presbyterian Church, 656 State Route 380, Murrysville, PA 15668. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.