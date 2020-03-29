|
|
E. Ruth "Sis" Hite, 92, of Penn, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 13, 1928, in Penn, a daughter of the late Charles and Emma Wolfe Heffelfinger. Prior to retirement, she was a telephone operator at Bell Telephone. She was a member of Penn Zion Lutheran Church and the Amelia Kline of the church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hite Sr., and siblings, Betty Downing, Lourene Heffelfinger, Robert Heffelfinger, Donald Heffelfinger and Nora Diehl. She is survived by two sons, Robert Hite Jr. and Roberta Johnston, of Jeannette, and Demaree Hite and family, of Claridge; two grandchildren, Melissa Skiffen and Joshua Hite; and numerous great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, William Hite and his wife, Ruth, of Greensburg, a sister-in-law, Joanne Noel, of Latrobe, and numerous nieces and nephews. At Sis' request, all arrangements will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Variety the Children's Charity, My Voices Program at www.varietypittsburgh.org/donate. Sis' family would like to thank Excela Hospice and Twin Lakes Specialty Care Center for their excellent care. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.