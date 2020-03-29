Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Hite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Ruth Hite


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Ruth Hite Obituary
E. Ruth "Sis" Hite, 92, of Penn, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 13, 1928, in Penn, a daughter of the late Charles and Emma Wolfe Heffelfinger. Prior to retirement, she was a telephone operator at Bell Telephone. She was a member of Penn Zion Lutheran Church and the Amelia Kline of the church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hite Sr., and siblings, Betty Downing, Lourene Heffelfinger, Robert Heffelfinger, Donald Heffelfinger and Nora Diehl. She is survived by two sons, Robert Hite Jr. and Roberta Johnston, of Jeannette, and Demaree Hite and family, of Claridge; two grandchildren, Melissa Skiffen and Joshua Hite; and numerous great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, William Hite and his wife, Ruth, of Greensburg, a sister-in-law, Joanne Noel, of Latrobe, and numerous nieces and nephews. At Sis' request, all arrangements will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Variety the Children's Charity, My Voices Program at www.varietypittsburgh.org/donate. Sis' family would like to thank Excela Hospice and Twin Lakes Specialty Care Center for their excellent care. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -