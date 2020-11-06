Earl A. Kramer Sr., 92, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Brentwood, a son of the late Sylvester and Rose Kramer. Prior to his retirement, Earl was a cook for the H.J. Heinz Company. He was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon, The Italian Club, the Wendell Club and the former president of Hahntown Firehall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lyon Kramer. He is survived by two sons, Earl Kramer (Cheri) and James Kramer (Laurene); grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Jamie, Brandan and Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Trent, Chase, Kolten, Nico, Damion, Jaylynd, Landyn and Blaise. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.