1/
Earl A. Kramer Sr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl A. Kramer Sr., 92, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Brentwood, a son of the late Sylvester and Rose Kramer. Prior to his retirement, Earl was a cook for the H.J. Heinz Company. He was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon, The Italian Club, the Wendell Club and the former president of Hahntown Firehall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lyon Kramer. He is survived by two sons, Earl Kramer (Cheri) and James Kramer (Laurene); grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Jamie, Brandan and Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Trent, Chase, Kolten, Nico, Damion, Jaylynd, Landyn and Blaise. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Penn Lincoln Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved