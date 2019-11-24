|
Earl D. Truxal, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born May 22, 1938, in Latrobe, he was the son of the late Thomas E. Truxal and Grethel M. (Weatherton) Truxal. Earl was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Vulcan Mold and Iron Co. with 33 years of service and had also served in the National Guard. He loved going to car shows and collecting model cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Marie Golembiewski. Earl is survived by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine A. "Gerri" (Ray) Truxal, of Latrobe; two daughters, Lynne M. Golembiewski and James Fyalkowski, of Latrobe, and Laura L. Baradziej and Fred Garfold, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, his "sidekick" Brandon Baradziej, Brittany Baradziej and her fiance, Jim Smith, Aubrey Williams, Rae Ann Redman, and her husband, Dustin, Kara McAdams, Kirk Golembiewski and Cristofer Dowden; six great-grandchildren, Tanner McAdams, Hannah Redman, Hayleigh Redman, Khloe Redman, Elijah Williams and Micah Williams; and sister-in-law, Gloria Guzik and her husband, Frank, of Latrobe.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2019