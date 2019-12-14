|
|
Earl E. Bruner, 91, of Lemont Furnace, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 15, 1928, in Donegal Township, a son of the late Glenn and Bessie Coffman Bruner. Mr. Bruner was previously employed at the former Modulus Corporation and he later worked as a truck driver for Cavanaugh Trucking. He was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Marion Lodge No. 562 Free and Accepted Masons, the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection and the Pittsburgh Consistory. He was also a member of the Mt. Pleasant American Legion and a long time member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, in Scottdale. He is survived by three children, Terry Bruner and his wife, Mary Ann, of Butler, and their son, Brandon Bruner and his wife, Katie, of Prospect, Pa., Ted Bruner and his wife, Laura, of Mt. Pleasant, and their children, Stephanie Kulp and her husband, Tucker, of Moon Township, Kristie Bruner, of Moon Township, and Holly Fordyce and her husband, Gene, of Lemont Furnace, and their children, Alexis Crawley and her husband, Anthony, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Brielle Fordyce, of Lemont Furnace; five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Haley, Shenandoah, Tegan and Sloane; one brother, Glenn Bruner Jr., of Indian Head, and one sister, Betty Ann Bruner, of Tavares, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Roberta L. "Bobbie" Bruner, and a sister, Charlotte Jean Brougher.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Additional viewing will take place from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m., the hour of services, Monday, in the Trinity United Methodist Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. E. Robert Nagy officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard. The Marion Lodge No. 562 Free and Accepted Masons will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019