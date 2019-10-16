|
Earl Eugene Miller, 77, of Murrysville, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born Nov. 6, 1941, in Murrysville. He was the son of the late Francie and the late Lilian Miller and husband of the late Nancy (Kenosh) Miller. Earl retired from Dura-Bond Steel, in Export, and later worked for the Westmoreland Country Club, in Export. He was a lifetime member of the White Valley AMVETS, member of the White Valley Social Club and a former member of the Italian/American Club, in Export. Earl served in the Navy and he enjoyed going to NASCAR events with his late wife, Nancy. Earl is survived by his children, Renee Moose, of Murrysville, Richard (Barbara) Miller, of San Diego, Calif., Debbie (Bill) Cowell, of Scottdale, Vicky Miller, of Atlanta, Ga. and Derek (Lil) Miller, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jessie and Tiffany; great-grandchild, Zachary; siblings, Francie Miller, Sam Miller, Loretta Engel, Ruth (Jim) Bayura and Doris; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Earl was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Miller and Cliff Miller, and son-in-law, Joseph Moose.
At Earl's request, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to WILLIG FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a or to Earl's family. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.willigfuneralcremationservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 16, 2019