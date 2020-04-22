Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl G. Anthony


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl G. Anthony Obituary
Earl Gene Anthony passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born the son of Earl and Jane Anthony, April 29, 1948, in Natrona Heights. Gene worked as a telecommunications specialist for the federal government and as a computer analyst for Eastern Airlines. During his retirement years, Gene volunteered extensively in the Lake Wales, Fla., community, in which he lived. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Richard Lee Anthony. He is survived by his twin sister, Rita Jane Garris and husband, Roger, and Julie Franks (niece), and Paul Garris (nephew). All arrangements are under the care of REDMOND FUNERAL HOME, 524 High St., Freeport, 724-292-4500. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -