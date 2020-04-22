|
|
Earl Gene Anthony passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born the son of Earl and Jane Anthony, April 29, 1948, in Natrona Heights. Gene worked as a telecommunications specialist for the federal government and as a computer analyst for Eastern Airlines. During his retirement years, Gene volunteered extensively in the Lake Wales, Fla., community, in which he lived. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Richard Lee Anthony. He is survived by his twin sister, Rita Jane Garris and husband, Roger, and Julie Franks (niece), and Paul Garris (nephew). All arrangements are under the care of REDMOND FUNERAL HOME, 524 High St., Freeport, 724-292-4500. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.