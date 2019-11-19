|
Earl H. "Butch" Henkel, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. Butch was born Dec. 19, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Earl and Betty Rodgers Henkel. He was a member of the Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren and was retired from Lenox Crystal and was formerly employed in security for Excela Health Frick Hospital. Butch held memberships in the Midnight Cruisers Car Club, the Scottdale American Legion and VFW Post 3368 Mt. Pleasant and was an Air Force veteran. Surviving are his wife, Malinda Bulebush Henkel; sons, David Henkel and Scott Henkel (Veronica), both of Connecticut, and a daughter, Patty Linton, of DeRidder, La.; also a brother, Robert Henkel, of Arizona; and aunts and uncles.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St. Mt. Pleasant, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lee Smith officiating. Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 446 and VFW Post 3368, Mt. Pleasant, will follow in the Mt. Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contribution in memory of Butch may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Cat Committee C/O Cynthia Stevenson, 408 Braddock St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Please visit Butch's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019