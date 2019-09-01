Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Zemba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl J. Zemba


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl J. Zemba Obituary
Earl Joseph Zemba, 43, of Umatilla, Fla., died of a massive heart attack Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Florida. A bicentennial baby, he was born May 31, 1976, in Greensburg, a son of John and Donna Zemba, of Mt. Pleasant. A master auto technician, he was a ride supervisor at Universal Studios. In addition to his parents, Earl is survived by his loving wife, Rose; a daughter, Alexis Zemba, of Everson; sons, Joseph, Jayden, Hunter, and Carson, and twin daughters Claire and Melea Zemba, all at home; sisters, Elizabeth Zemba and Donna Keslar; a brother, John Zemba; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Zemba; and his grandparents. The family is forever grateful to all who have called, visited, donated or otherwise sent condolences and prayers.
In keeping with Earl's wishes, his remains were cremated and returned to his family. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now