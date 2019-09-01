|
|
Earl Joseph Zemba, 43, of Umatilla, Fla., died of a massive heart attack Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Florida. A bicentennial baby, he was born May 31, 1976, in Greensburg, a son of John and Donna Zemba, of Mt. Pleasant. A master auto technician, he was a ride supervisor at Universal Studios. In addition to his parents, Earl is survived by his loving wife, Rose; a daughter, Alexis Zemba, of Everson; sons, Joseph, Jayden, Hunter, and Carson, and twin daughters Claire and Melea Zemba, all at home; sisters, Elizabeth Zemba and Donna Keslar; a brother, John Zemba; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Zemba; and his grandparents. The family is forever grateful to all who have called, visited, donated or otherwise sent condolences and prayers.
In keeping with Earl's wishes, his remains were cremated and returned to his family. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 1, 2019