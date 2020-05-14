Earl Kenneth Sharpless Jr., 76, of North Versailles, passed away in his home Saturday, May 9, 2020. Earl was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Braddock, the son of the late Earl Kenneth and Susan (Vojvoda) Sharpless Sr. Earl was a veteran of the Air Force during the Vietnam War, serving in both the United States and Vietnam, and was a member of the McMasters United Methodist Church in Turtle Creek. He worked for the Westinghouse Electric Plant in East Pittsburgh for 25 years, then retired from Wal-Mart in North Versailles after 15 years of service. Earl was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Sharpless. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Reynolds) Sharpless; his daughter and her companion, Wendy Sharpless and Troy Ozegovich (and family); and his in-laws, the Hook and Reynolds families. There will be no visitation and a private memorial service will be held for the immediate family at a future date. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 14, 2020.