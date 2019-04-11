Services Bash-Nied Funeral Home 152 Abbe Place Delmont , PA 15626 (724) 468-8381 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bash-Nied Funeral Home 152 Abbe Place Delmont , PA 15626 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bash-Nied Funeral Home 152 Abbe Place Delmont , PA 15626 View Map Interment Following Services Eastview Union Cemetery Delmont , PA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Earl Rupert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Earl M. Rupert

Obituary Condolences Flowers Earl M. Rupert, 90, formerly of Delmont, died early morning Sunday, April 7, 2019, entering life triumphant and joining his loving wife of 50-plus years, Claire, son, David, parents, David Lloyd and Anna Mary, sister, Louise (Harold) Stubrick, brothers (and sisters-in-law), Franklin, Herman (Jean), Paul (Louise), and extended family who preceded him in death. Earl leaves his family to grieve his passing: children, Phyllis, Dennis and daughter-in-love, Susan Rupert; grandchildren, Katie (Joshua) Jenkins, of Florida, Kristin (Jake) McCue, of Arizona, Carolyn Rupert, Lauren Hope (Joseph) Panteloglous, Victoria Rupert and David Rupert, of Virginia, Peter Rupert, of Alabama, and Charity Rupert, of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Cole, Josiah, Matthias, Kayla, Teah and Joey; brothers, Donald (Nancy) and Stanley (Donna) Rupert; many loving brothers- and sisters-in-law; caring nieces, nephews and their families; brothers and sisters in Christ of several congregations; and many friends. Especially missed will be his kindness and humor, quick wit and ready smile. He lived his faith in Jesus Christ throughout his life by gentle acts of grace and a caring presence that often included many a clever joke and embellished story. He could fix almost any car, electrical or household problem, and did so many a time for family and friends, with a skill honed through working with his father, years of experience and with an eye to doing any job well. Earl began life born of his mother in his boyhood home of Girty, Pa., where his father worked for the gas company. Earl followed his father into that line of work, retiring from what was then the Consolidated Gas Co. after 35 years of service. He will be remembered as well for his woodworking projects, so many of which were practical gifts and gracious reminders of his love that he gave to family, friends and acquaintances. He would keep his handmade wooden hummingbirds with him in his car when on errands for those he encountered and whom he thought might appreciate a reminder of God's care for them. Earl's faith was a source of strength to him and caring for the community of faith, his love. Having been so welcomed by Glenn Earnest upon his first visit to Salem Lutheran Church, he determined that he would extend a similar warm greeting to those who came. That he did, first as congregant, then as usher. He, with Claire, raised his family in that congregation, served on church council and was a leader in that church family into his retirement. The retired work group he helped form meets through to this day! He and Claire participated in many social and community groups (bowling league, Christmas in Salem Crossroads, Salvation Army) and supported their children in their pursuits, ferrying each to practices, never missing a concert, attending every public performance (unless prevented by shift work), and hosting friends and their families. He and Claire enjoyed hosting friends for cards and family gatherings featuring great food, good humor and several games of 500 or crokinole. They traveled frequently to Virginia upon the births of each grandchild, and enjoyed visits and extended babysitting as needed. They traveled across the United States and nearby regions with family and friends, until illness prevented this and necessitated a move from their community of almost 50 years to the home of their son and "daughter-in-love" in Virginia and the loving church community of New Life Church, and friends there who were always gracious to both, and especially wonderful to Earl, following the passing of Claire. Earl found one last family of faith and gracious friends in Morning Star Presbyterian Church, a welcoming community of Vero Beach, Fla. Sharing with him the gifts of grace, love, caring and the acts of practical sharing, kindness and presence for which Earl was known, they brought him much joy and frequent prayers during the final stages of a difficult, critical illness. In hospice care at home with Dennis and Sue most recently, his dear, sweet manner and good humor was often commented on by a kind and caring staff. Earl now makes one final move from life to eternity and a welcome better then even he could give, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant...enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." (Ref. Matthew 25:21).

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Interment will immediately follow at Eastview Union Cemetery, Delmont.

Prayers and sympathies are all that are needed, though any wish to make a memorial expression can be done through a contribution to Compassionate Friends, the Salvation Army, Salem Lutheran Church, or a . www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019