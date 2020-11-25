Earl R. Rice, 86, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in the comfort in his home. Born Aug. 23, 1934, in Cambria County, he was a son of the late George Rice and Daisy (Jennings) Rice. Prior to his retirement, he had been the owner and operator of Earl Richard's Beauty Salon in Latrobe for 25 years. He had also been employed at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Earl served as a sergeant with the Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. He had also been a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 01188, Latrobe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stacey Lynn Rice Feiling; brothers, Ray Rice and Albert Rice; and sister, Catherine Kaeslin. Earl is survived by his wife, Donna K. (Byerly) Rice, of Greensburg; one brother, William Rice, and his wife, Carol, of Ebensburg; one sister, Dorothy Rager, of Johnstown; a sister-in-law, Shirley Rice, of Bedford; brother-in-law, John Byerly and wife, Carol, of Latrobe; son-in-law, Ron Feiling; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Earl's wonderful hospice staff, Amber and Nancy, as well as his amazing caregivers who were always there to support him. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at noon Friday in the funeral home. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. Entombment will follow at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
