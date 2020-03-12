|
Earl Shumac Jr., 80, of Murrysville, formerly of Plum, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Connie Finn Shumac; loving father of Earl (Diana) Shumac and Connie E. Block; cherished Pap of grandchildren, Samantha Shumac, Jonathan (Alyssa) Shumac, Amy (Brandon) Scheffler and Ashley Oles; and great-grandchildren, Chase, Jackson and Daniel Shumac. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Shumac; and sister, Betty Ann Caterino. Earl grew up in Hazelwood and lived most of his life in Plum. He worked at A and B Smith Co. for 50 years after starting there as a runner at age 15. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. A memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorials are strongly suggested to be made to Animal Friends or any animal charity or rescue of your choosing.