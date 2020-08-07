Edgar L. Hixson, 97, of Tarrs, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Ralph Mostoller officiating. Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant, will follow in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the newspaper.