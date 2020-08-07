1/1
Edgar L. Hixson
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edgar L. Hixson, 97, of Tarrs, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Ralph Mostoller officiating. Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant, will follow in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the newspaper.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
10:30 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saloom-Rega Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved