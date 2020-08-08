Edgar Louis "Pap" Hixson, 97, of Tarrs, passed away Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Edgar was born June 7, 1923, in the town of Rocktown, East Huntingdon Township, the son of the late Louis and Lula Hixson. Edgar was a World War II Army veteran and was formerly employed by US Steel, retiring after 25 years of service. Surviving are his children, Terry Hixson and wife, Dolores, of Hunker, Charles Hixson, of New Stanton, and Ruth Ann Bambach and her husband, Rege, of Youngwood; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Hixson; grandchildren, Phylicia Hixson, Nathan Hixson and wife, Hannah, Jackie Hixson, Heather Kinmond and husband, Ben, Jennifer Koteski and husband, Wesley, and Amanda Hixson; great-grandchildren, Holden and Arlin Hixson, and Lincoln, and Anika Koteski. In addition to his parents, Edgar was preceded in death by his wife, Sophie; and a son, Kenneth; infant twin brothers who died at birth along with his mother in 1932; two infant sisters, Betty Jane and Genevieve Hixson; brother Floyd Hixson; two sisters, Margret Shogun, and Emma Morvosh; and a stepbrother, William Saylor. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Ralph Mostoller officiating. Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant, will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. Richard Rega, funeral director. (To honor the CDC covid-19 guidelines only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and masks are required.) Please visit Edgar's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com
to sign the condolence guestbook.