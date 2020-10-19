1/
Edith A. Geiger
1927 - 2020
Edith A. (Cote) Geiger, 92, a resident of Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon, died there Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was born Oct. 18, 1927, in Fort Fairfield, Maine, the daughter of the late Delbert C. and Anna Louise (Maskell) Cote, and was also preceded in death by her husband Homer E. Geiger; and siblings Leslie, Charles, Andrew, and Roy Cote. She was a member of Calvary Church, North Huntingdon. She is survived by her children Randy D. (Dolores) Geiger, of Cibolo, Texas; her grandchildren, Ryan T. (Tara) Geiger and Audra L. (Lash) Jones; her great-grandchildren, Haleigh and Andrew Geiger; also numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no viewing. A private graveside service and interment will be held at Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
