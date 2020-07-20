Edith A. Murkley, 91, of Hunker, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born Aug. 17, 1928, in Hunker and was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Moore) Geckle. Edith was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Hunker and enjoyed camping at the Posey Corner in New Centerville. She is survived by her nieces, Eileen Hiles and friend Eugene Hixson, of Scottdale, Crystal Johnson and husband Neil, of North Carolina, Jenny Hiles, of Ligonier, and Miranda Johnson, of North Carolina; her nephews, Calvin Hiles and wife Mary, of Ligonier, Ryan Hiles, of Ligonier, and Benjamin Johnson, of North Carolina; her brother-in-law, Mike Murkley and wife Cynthia, of Herminie; and her adoptive family, Dan and Susie Muir, of Hunker, Bill, Chris and the Woodward family. Edith is also survived by her loving neighbors, Jack and Vickie Croushore, Tony and Samantha Croushore, Bill and Lori Moore, Betty Barnhart, Tim Hill and Bob Miller. Because of concerns about coronavirus, services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. For online condolences, visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
