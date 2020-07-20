1/
Edith A. Murkley
1928 - 2020
Edith A. Murkley, 91, of Hunker, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born Aug. 17, 1928, in Hunker and was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Moore) Geckle. Edith was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Hunker and enjoyed camping at the Posey Corner in New Centerville. She is survived by her nieces, Eileen Hiles and friend Eugene Hixson, of Scottdale, Crystal Johnson and husband Neil, of North Carolina, Jenny Hiles, of Ligonier, and Miranda Johnson, of North Carolina; her nephews, Calvin Hiles and wife Mary, of Ligonier, Ryan Hiles, of Ligonier, and Benjamin Johnson, of North Carolina; her brother-in-law, Mike Murkley and wife Cynthia, of Herminie; and her adoptive family, Dan and Susie Muir, of Hunker, Bill, Chris and the Woodward family. Edith is also survived by her loving neighbors, Jack and Vickie Croushore, Tony and Samantha Croushore, Bill and Lori Moore, Betty Barnhart, Tim Hill and Bob Miller. Because of concerns about coronavirus, services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. For online condolences, visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
