Edith Steeves Burkley, 91, of Greensburg, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. She was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Brenizer, Derry Township, a daughter of the late George and Caroline Enrico Steeves. Edith graduated from Blairsville High School in 1946. She retired from Catholic Charities, Diocese of Greensburg. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, and had been a member of the Excela Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary. Edith was also a member of the same card club for more than 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Joseph L. Burkley Jr., in 2005; a brother, Bert Steeves; a sister, Loretta Gaydosh; and three sisters-in-law, Ann Steeves, Nancy Fortunato and Jane Burkley. She is survived by two sons, Bob (Susan) Burkley and Barry Burkley, both of Greensburg; two daughters, Kathy (Ken) Lepidi and Becky Burkley, both of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Kelly (Jimmy) Jellison, of Latrobe, Brad (Alexa) Burkley and great-granddaughter, Blake, of Irwin, and Audra Burkley; two brothers-in-law, Charles Burkley, of Greensburg, and Michael Fortunato, of Blairsville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom always enjoyed the family and friend gatherings at her home, to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and sporting events. She always made everyone feel welcome. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A blessing service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
