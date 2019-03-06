Edith Downs Dunn, 89, of Norvelt, passed away peacefully at home Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born June 15, 1929, daughter of the late William and Vera Bickel Downs. She was a graduate of Hurst High School in 1947 and a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. Prior to retirement, she was a registered nurse at Frick Hospital. Edith was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trauger, Hilltop Quilters and the Readers club. She participated in many church activities over the years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Dunn, in 1974, and her sister, Janet Dorey, in 2014. Edith was the loving mother to her son, Thomas and wife, Claudia, and loving mother to her daughter, Susan D. Vikartosky and her husband, Dennis, all of Norvelt. She was Grandma Edith to her four grandchildren, Jeffrey Dunn and his wife, Nikki, of Washington, Marcy Pol and her husband, Tony, of Washington, James Vikartosky, of Greensburg, and Daniel Vikartosky and wife, Brianna, of Fairchance. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Riley Dunn, AJ Pol and Tate Pol; and her brother, William C. Downs, of Baltimore, Md., formerly of Ligonier.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mark A. Werner officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.