|
|
Edith M. Dallo, 93, of Export, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 22, 1926, in White Valley, a daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Laneri) Barbiere. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pietro P. Dallo; three brothers, Joseph, Louis and Victor Barbiere; and two sisters, Angelina Corradine and Josephine Medaglio. Edith is survived by two sons, Robert and his wife, Candace, Richard and his fiancee, Rose Nobel; three grandsons, Joshua, Joseph and Robert Dallo; and one granddaughter, Nicole Dallo. Edith was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Export. Respecting Edith's wishes there will be no visitation. Services and interment were held at Grandview Cemetery, Export. Arrangements are by WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export. The family would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice and the loving caregivers that have taker wonderful care for Edith for more than seven years. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.