She could scowl, and then light up the room with her smile. This was Edna Dawn Long Hunter Ritter, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, who went to her heavenly home Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Cape Coral, Fla., at the age of 91. Her life began March 17, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, as a daughter of the late Harrison B. Long, and the late Carrie B. Marks Long Smith. She grew to finally graduate from the 1946 class of the former Hurst High School. Her working career was 33 years at the former Anchor Hocking Glass Plant, in Connellsville, as a selector and quality controller. In private life, Edna was a former member of Middle Presbyterian Church, and an active member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church, where she was also involved in many church ministries. Socially, Edna was an active member of the Red Hat Ladies Society, Mt. Pleasant Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross Bloodmobile, the American Red Cross Daffodil Days, Kosciuszko Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Standard Shaft Ladies Auxiliary and many more activities. Edna (or Dawn as many of you knew her) is survived by two daughters, Ellen Hunter, of Kila, Mont., and Cindy Burke and husband, John, of Cape Coral, Fla.; two grandchildren, Bryce Keene and wife, Maranda, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Michael Gould and wife, Chelsea, of Provo, Utah; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews in various states. In addition to her parents, Edna was predeceased by her husband, Robert Ritter; daughter, Teri Rzeczkowski; sisters, Fern Moore, Garnet Sheets and Helen Zaronsky; and brothers, Earl Long, George Long, Wilmer Long and Merle Long.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, with the Rev. Linda Snyder officiating. Interment will follow in the Middle Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to go to Animal Angels, Humane Society, Fayette Friends of Animals or to a in memory of Edna Dawn Ritter. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019