|
|
Edna E. (Bensko) Comp, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born March 26, 1946, in Crabtree, she was a daughter of the late John A. Bensko Sr. and Edna V. (Reihms) Bensko. Edna was a member of St. Florian Church, United. Throughout the years, she helped at the Comp family farm and with the former Comp's Floral Shop. Edna is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard J. Comp, of Mt. Pleasant; two daughters, Susan R. Mears and her husband Paul, of Latrobe, and Beth A. Comp, of Latrobe; one son, Joshua A. Comp and his wife, Jamie, of Mt. Pleasant; one brother, John A. Bensko Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Latrobe; two sisters, Linda Monzo and her husband, Gabe, of Latrobe, and Kathy Bensko, of Coraopolis; four grandchildren, Ray, Austin, Zachary, and Morgan; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Florian Church, United, with the Rev. John Sedlak as celebrant. Interment is private.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019