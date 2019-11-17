|
|
Edna E. (Collins) Hajas, 96, of Latrobe, entered into the arms of the Father, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Born June 22, 1923, in New Elizabeth, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John Collins and Anna Wojeck Collins. Edna was the last of the first-generation family of immigrant parents, had quite a sense of humor and was always happy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Hajas; five brothers, William, Stephen, Theodore and John S. Collins and Michael Reidosh; and three sisters, Mary Kinoch, Katie Katula and Anna Lewis. Edna is survived by two sons, James L. Hajas and his wife, Louise, of Bear Rocks, Pa., and Dale W. Hajas and his wife, Mary Jo, of Latrobe; one daughter, Flori Hajas, of Latrobe; her three beloved grandchildren, Jared, Jesse and Jami; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2019