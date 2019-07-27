|
Edna J. "EJ" Reese, 80, of Pleasant Unity, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born May 10, 1939, in Mammoth, a daughter of the late Robert W. and Orpha J. (Welch) Reese. EJ had been employed by Pleasant Unity Pizza. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Reese; and her brother-in-law, Terry Stemmler. She is survived by her son, Rick Stemmler and wife, Cindy, of Lycippus; her daughter, Jacki Kennedy and husband, Bob, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Camie Kennedy, Nathan Kohuth and Seth Kohuth and fiancee, Erica Hixon; siblings, Charlotte Baum, Darwin "Skinner" Reese and wife, Debbie, Connie Stemmler and Barry "Eli" Reese and wife, Janie; and several nieces and nephews.
Honoring EJ's request, there will be no public visitation. All services are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 27, 2019