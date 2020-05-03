Edna Jean Wise, 81, of Latrobe, went to be with our Lord peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Latrobe. Born Sept. 15, 1938, in Robinson, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Miller) Nixon. Jean was also preceded in death by husband, John Glenn Wise; brothers, Wilson, John, Ray, Clark, Dave, Dan, Tom and infant brother Irvin Nixon; and loving sister, Orea Busch. She is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Hughes and husband William, of Bolivar; granddaughter, Angela Kennedy and husband Darren, of Murrysville; and great-grandson, Mason, whom she adored immensely. Jean is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jean had a very successful and caring career as a nurse both in Ridgecrest, Calif., and in Bradenton, Fla., before retiring and returning to her home state. She was very active in Parrish United Methodist Church in Parrish, Fla. Upon moving back to Latrobe, she attended Charter Oak Church on Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, and was a lifelong member of Evangelical United Methodist Church of Robinson. Jean was always willing to lend a hand wherever she could to help out. Most importantly, she will be remembered for her strong faith in Jesus Christ, and her love for family and friends. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care and passion she received from Brookdale Senior Living Solutions and Grane Hospice. Due to public health concerns, all visitations and service are private. Future inurnment will be in Fort Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, New Florence. Memorial donations in Jean's name may be made to Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Robinson, PA 15949. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.