Sister Edna Marie Meyers, SC, 95, died at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. A Pittsburgh native, Sister Edna Marie entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity on Sept. 8, 1944, from St. John the Evangelist Parish, Pittsburgh. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles D. and Edna P. (Karnbauer) Meyers; and a brother, Donald C. Meyers; she is survived by a sister-in-law, Doris Meyers; and nephews and nieces, Jeffery Meyers (Mary Beth), Michelle (Louis Hiener), Donna (Robin Lynn), and Christine (Willman Hermann); and many grandnieces and -nephews. She earned a bachelor's degree in social studies, Spanish and a master's degree in education from Duquesne University and certification as a librarian from St. Francis College, Loretto, Pa. Sister Edna Marie was missioned to the De Paul School for Hearing and Speech in 1946, and taught students of the intermediate department in addition to serving as librarian until 1998. As a librarian, Sister Edna Marie published articles related to the use of the library as a teaching tool. In 1981-1982, she was assigned to teach religion at St. John the Baptist Parish, New Baltimore, in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown. With the exception of that year, she served at De Paul School until 1998. From 1998 until 1999, Sister Edna Marie lived at St. Paul Manor and volunteered her services to providing activities for the residents there and working as librarian. In 1999, she began residence at St. Malachy Convent and volunteered as teacher assistant in the kindergarten. Throughout her religious life, Sister Edna Marie often called on the wisdom found in two of her favorite quotations, "Never fear, I will place about you all those who are necessary for you." and "What seems like an ending may really be a new beginning. It's up to you." Arrangements are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information visit the website, www.scsh.org
.