Edward A. Coletta III
1977 - 2020
Edward A. Coletta III, 43, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 3, 1977, in Pittsburgh, a son of Edward A. Coletta Jr., of Bradenton, Fla., and the late Stephanie (Filicky) Coletta. Eddie was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Youngwood. He dedicated his time to his community, where he was also a 20-year member of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, a former EMT for Mutual Aid, and a coach his whole life. On top of this, Eddie was an employee at Alcoa in Pittsburgh, where he was a stationary engineer. Eddie's kindness and huge heart touched the lives of everybody around him. He is survived by his loving wife, Rachel (Bova) Coletta; his daughters, Emma A. Coletta, of Greensburg, and Carly T. Coletta, of Greensburg; a brother, Robert E. Coletta and wife, Collette, of New Stanton; three sisters, Colleen A. Coletta, of Las Vegas, Nev., Deanne M. Gray and husband, Walt, of St. Mary's, Ga., and Patty A. Gray, of O'Brien, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Rachel, Ashley, Lauren, Drew, Adam, Riley, Makenna, Jace, Lily, Greyson, Joshua, Spencer, Jason, Sarah, Saylor and Maddelyn; as well as great-nephews, Liam and Keenan Jr.; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Thomas Bova; and uncle, William C. Filicky. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC. There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Youngwood. Please go directly to the church. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. Family suggests memorial contributions to a scholarship fund set up for Emma and Carly, checks made payable to Rachel Coletta, P.O. Box 1013, Youngwood, PA 15697.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
