Edward Angelo Constantine, 90, of Southwest Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 25, 1929, in Greensburg, a son of the late Angelo and Alvena (Segeleon) Constantine. Prior to retirement, Edward was employed by Omnova, formerly known as General Tire and Rubber Co., of Jeannette, for nearly 40 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, and a former member of the Jeannette American Legion, Youthful Seniors Club and the Hilltop Club, Greensburg. Ed was a proud veteran of the Army, serving in Germany and Austria during the Korean War with the 28th Infantry Division, in Company C Battery Field Artillery, where he crewed a 105 mm Howitzer. Ed's favorite hobbies included golf, gardening and watching his favorite sports teams. Ed would never miss an opportunity to go and cheer on any of his grandchildren in school and sports events. He was the patriarch of the family, the center around which all gathered. Ed never failed to love and support everyone in the family and was always the first person ready to extend a helping hand in any challenging project. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Constantine and his wife, Betty; and a sister, Marie Ciavarra and her husband, Nick. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rita Jean (Mikosky) Constantine; three children, son, Edward R. Constantine and his wife, Diane, son, Michael A. Constantine and his wife, Judi, and daughter, Diana Daigle and her husband, Jude; sister-in-law, Betty Criner; eight grandchildren, Brian Constantine and wife, Susie, Matthew Constantine and wife, Ann, Ashley Harris and husband, Matthew, Michael Constantine and wife, Megan, Anthony Constantine and wife, Caroline, Zachary Daigle, Ryan Daigle and Nathan Daigle; 11 great-grandchildren, Reese, Reagan, Charlotte, Molly, Robert, Angelo, Alex, Max, Ally, and two new additions to come, Olivia and Natalie, due in February and April of 2020, respectively. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Bridges Hospice Team for all their loving care and support during this difficult time assisting with Ed.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, with full military honors accorded by the Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019