Edward A. Erwin, 87, of Trafford, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in William Penn Care Center, Penn Township. Ed was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Filbert and was the son of the late Edward A. and Helen (Cassidy) Erwin. A memorial visitation and celebration of life service will be Sunday, March 22, 2020, at a time and place to be determined. A full obituary will be published several days before the Sunday service with all details. JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.