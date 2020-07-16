1/
Edward A. Gerhard
1931 - 2020
Edward A. Gerhard, 88, formerly of Irwin, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Atria in the South Hills. He was born July 17, 1931, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Edward and Agnes Letzelter Gerhard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Inez Griebel Gerhard; brother, Paul Gerhard and sister, Alice Smith. Edward was a member of the American Legion Post 359 of Irwin and the Irwin Moose. He was a veteran of the Army, serving in Korea. Edward was a chef at Kings Restaurant and McSorley's Restaurant. Surviving is his son, Michael Edward Gerhard and his wife, Marilyn, of Pittsfield, Mass., and daughter, Karen Peterson and her husband, Greg, of Upper St. Clair; a sister, Agnes Wise, of Pittsburgh; and grandsons, Nicholas and Christopher Peterson, who were the light of his life. There will be a private visitation for the family and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin. Donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Humane Society, Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
