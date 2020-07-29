Edward Anderson Reckart, 32, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Edward was born Dec. 24, 1987, in Uniontown. He was a 2006 Brownsville graduate with a love for all Pittsburgh sports teams and held his crane operators license. Eddie is survived by his wife, Krista (Raneri) Reckart, and his two beautiful and sweet daughters, Payton (6) and Paislee (3); his mother, Marsha Botovsky, and stepfather, Arch Botovsky; siblings, Stacy, Tonya and Gabby; and grandmother, Melivina Morrison. He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Reckart. Eddie loved his daughters beyond measure and will be greatly missed by all. Burial service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in St. Clair Cemetery, in Greensburg. Arrangements are in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be given at www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
.