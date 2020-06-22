Edward A. Semenko, 83, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born June 10, 1937, in McKeesport, the son of the late Frank E. and Bertha (Skiba) Semenko. He was an Army veteran who had served six years, and was retired from Westinghouse Electric Corp., East Pittsburgh. Throughout his life, Edward enjoyed waterskiing, fishing, hunting, camping, and boating with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Bury. Edward is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Helderlein) Semenko; his children, Michele (Joe) Avolio, of Ligonier, Thelma (Walter) Ponitz, of Hermine, Dawn Semenko, of Florida, and Carla (Rob) Payer, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Ashley, Scott, Katie, Christopher, Hannah, and Danielle; sister, Patricia Laney, of Delaware; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 724-863-1200. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Church, Greensburg, with Father Lawrence Manchas as celebrant. Those attending, please meet at the church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 22, 2020.