Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florian Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Edward Cibulas
Edward C. Cibulas

Edward C. Cibulas Obituary
Edward M. Cibulas, 91, of Norvelt, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home with family by his side. He was born April 11, 1928, son of the late John and Anna Cibulas. Ed was very involved with his church and community and was a true believer of doing kind things for others. He was a member of St. Florian's Church in United, the Amvets and an honorary member of the Norvelt Fire Department. He served in the Army and was stationed in Japan as a military policeman. Prior to retirement, Ed was employed by General Tire Co. of Jeannette. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward, in March of 2017, and his wife, Catherine, in November of 2018. His brothers, Joseph, John, William and Eugene, also preceded him in death. He is survived by the following children, David, of Sarasota, Fla., Mark, of Dunedin, Fla., Matt, of New Port Richey, Fla., Annette Juliano, of Mt. Pleasant, and Charlotte Willochell, of Gibsonia, and their spouses. He was a fun and loving grandfather to the following grandchildren, Christina, Marcos, Catherine, Amy, Kayla, Hanna and Adam. He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters, Irene Balazek, Steve Cibulas, Mary Goswick, Ann Maichak and Bob Cibulas. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all his caregivers for their loving care of Edward, especially Tina Craig. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Florian Church in memory of Edward Cibulas, PO Box 187, United, PA 156389.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 28, 2019
