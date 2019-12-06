|
Edward C. Horrell, 99, of Ligonier, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown. He was born Aug. 18, 1920, in Fairfield Township, a son of the late Robert and Myrtle Sweeney Horrell. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by the former A.H. Sweeney Construction Co., in Ligonier, and Modal Inc., of Latrobe. Ed was an Army veteran of World War II. He was a member and former deacon and elder of the Covenant Presbyterian Church. Nothing brought more joy to his heart than spending time with his family. He was an automobile enthusiast and enjoyed NASCAR racing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Hauer Horrell in 2007, and by two brothers, Robert and William Horrell. Ed is survived by three children, Shirley (Paul) Dominic and Jeffrey C. (Charisse) Horrell, all of Ligonier, and Robert E. (Mary Jo) Horrell, of Louisville, Ky.; and nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Ed's family and friends will gather together from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where his life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. John J. McClure officiating. Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery. The Ligonier Valley Veteran's Honor Guard will present military honors at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral chapel.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Ed's memory to the local chapter of your Salvation Army. To leave a condolence or tribute for Ed or his family, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019