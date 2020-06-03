Edward C. Kovalcik Sr.
1935 - 2020
Edward C. Kovalcik Sr., 85, of Delmont, died peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his lifelong home, with loved ones by his side. He was born May 28, 1935, in Delmont and was a son of the late John C. and Elsie (Kusiolek) Kovalcik. Prior to retiring, Edward was employed as an assembler by Elliott Co. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and devoted dog, Rugrat. He enjoyed volunteering with a few organizations. He was a longtime member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church in Delmont, United Steelworkers Local 1145 and the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis M. (Bellich) Kovalcik; and siblings, Stanley, Nellie, Lucy, Kay, Pearl, Praxie, Jerome and John. Edward will be greatly missed by his children, Rebecca Urchek (Peter), of Blairsville, Vicky Smith (Cary), of North Huntingdon, Eddie Kovalcik Jr. (Donna), of Greensburg, and Pam Zimmerman (Nathan), of Murrysville; sister, Helen Pavliak, of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. Edward was the very proud grandfather of Christopher, Charlie, Anastasia, Josh, Jake, Nicholas and Noah. Respecting his wishes, visitation and services will be private. Edward was laid to rest in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. A celebration of Edward's life will be announced at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Should one desire, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
