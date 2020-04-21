|
Edward D. "Dan" Markiewicz, 72, of Derry, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 2, 1947, in Latrobe and was the son of the late Edward and Anne (Sweeney) Markiewicz. Prior to retirement, Dan worked for the Department of Corrections and had his own tax preparation business for 30 years. He was an Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW, Latrobe; American Legion, Latrobe; and the NRA. He loved riding his Indian motorcycle and all of his customers who he served at his business, and was an avid gun enthusiast. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, David and Dennis Markiewicz. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Deborah J. (Wible) Markiewicz, of Derry; two daughters, Misty Enos and husband Jerry, of Latrobe, and Holly Farbo and husband Chris, of Homer City; two sisters, Doris Crocker and husband Robert, of Loyalhanna, and Dulce Keefe and husband David, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Jacob Enos and Alexis Kinnan; one great-grandson, Liam Milliard; special great-niece, Sophia Woods; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331, to handle the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.