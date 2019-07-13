Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Edward D. McHugh Jr.


1942 - 07
Edward D. McHugh Jr., 76, of Jeannette, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born July 13, 1942, in Jeannette, a son of the late Edward D. McHugh Sr. and Ruth (Keim) McHugh. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Penn State Tool and Die. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and its Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus No. 1222 and Weekenders Football Trip. Ed is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Blair) McHugh; his daughter, Michelle Frank and her husband, Kevin, of Penn Township; two beloved granddaughters, who were the apple of his eye, Karli and Kelly; a brother, Michael McHugh and his wife, Sharon, of Fairmont, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart Cemetery Endowment Fund. To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 13 to July 14, 2019
